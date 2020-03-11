Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Plenty left in the tank Tuesday

Leonard had 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 131-107 victory over Golden State.

Leonard barely got out of second-gear as the Clippers dominated from start to finish Tuesday. None of the starters played more than 25 minutes, limiting the production across the board. With that being said, Leonard still managed to lead the way with 23 points, continuing to be one of the most consistent producers available. The Clippers have a back-to-back set coming up and so those with shares in Leonard should preparing for him to sit one of those two games.