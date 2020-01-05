Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Poor shooting limits output
Leonard had 24 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 loss to the Grizzlies.
Leonard struggled from the field to continue what has been a disappointing trend of late, as the star forward is making just 35.3 percent of his attempts over his last four contests. Despite his lack of accuracy of late, Leonard will continue to remain the Clippers' primary option, especially if Paul George (hamstring) misses additional time beyond Saturday. Expect Leonard to sit out Sunday's game against the Knicks for rest purposes, though coach Doc Rivers has yet to officially confirm that the 28-year-old will be idle for the second half of the back-to-back set.
