Leonard chipped in 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward continues to look good since returning in late November from an ankle injury. Leonard has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games since getting back on the court while draining multiple threes in six of eight, averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch.