Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Pops for 27 against Lakers
Leonard scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding two rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.
It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for Kawhi outside of his scoring, and the first time all season he'd failed to record at least one assist, but he still delivered at least 25 points for the fourth straight game and the ninth time in his last 11. Leonard is averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch.
