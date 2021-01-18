Leonard had 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-96 win over the Pacers.
The Clippers had seven players in double figures with Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson combining for 50 points off the bench, so Leonard ended up with a light offensive workload Sunday. The 29-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.1 minutes through 12 games this season.
