Leonard supplied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 win over the Bucks.

The Clippers are taking no chances with Leonard, who is unlikely to see more then 30 minutes a game for the reminder of the regular season. He may get more usage if the Clippers drop to a play-in berth toward the end of the season, but he'll continue to miss back-to-backs and a see a cap in minutes as long as the team breaks even down the stretch.