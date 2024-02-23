Leonard ended Thursday's 129-107 loss to the Thunder with 20 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with an efficient shooting effort, though his overall stat line fell below his usual standard. The superstar forward sat out Los Angeles' final game before the All-Star break due to a left adductor injury, but he suited up for the All-Star Game and exceeded the 30-minute mark Thursday, so his health doesn't appear to be an issue as the second half of the season gets underway. Leonard needs to play just four more contests to record his highest game tally in a regular season since the 2019-20 campaign.