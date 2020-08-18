Leonard produced 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 118-110 win over the Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Leonard excelled in a very physical contest that could have gone either way, and the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis helped swing things the Clippers' way. Although he was ice -cold from beyond the arc, he grabbed 12 rebounds, which marked his best rebound total in Orlando. Leonard will have his hands full opposite Luka Doncic in this series, but his prolific totals are sure to continue.