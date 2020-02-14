Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Posts double-double in loss

Leonard amassed 28 points (10-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 45 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss to the Celtics.

Leonard struggled with his shot, especially from beyond the arc, but the All-Star still managed to record his eleventh double-double of the season. Paul George (hamstring) was only able to play 14 minutes in this loss and if the forward misses any time following the All-Star break, look for Leonard to produce some huge scoring numbers.