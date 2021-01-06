Leonard recorded 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes in the 116-113 loss to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Leonard was the main man in the loss Tuesday and he did not disappoint. The forward led both teams with the highest amount of attempts and went 56 percent from the floor. He followed that up with a season-high in assists in one game, but still fell short of the win. Whether he has fellow teammate Paul George or not, Leonard still knows how to produce and may have to take a bigger bulk of the load moving forward.