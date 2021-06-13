Leonard tallied 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 38 minutes in Saturday's 132-106 victory over Utah in Game 3 of the series.

As he has done throughout the playoffs, Leonard put the Clippers on his back with the team needing to pull out a win. The veteran forward led all scorers with 34 points in the contest while converting an efficient 14 of 24 shots from the field. He also corralled 12 boards to finish with his fourth double-double in 10 games this postseason. Leonard averaged a relatively modest 22 points and 5.5 rebounds in the first two games of the series in Utah, but he looks to be back on track after Saturday's big effort. He and the Clippers will look to tie up the series at home Monday.