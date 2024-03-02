Leonard finished Friday's 140-115 win over the Wizards with 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

The Clippers wisely gave Leonard a rest after playing 29 minutes, and his total would have been much higher had he continued to play against the Wizards. The All-Star fulfilled some highlight-worthy plays and ended one rebound short of a double-double, a milestone that's evaded him recently. Thanks to the limited minutes, he'll be fully rested and ready to go Sunday against the Timberwolves.