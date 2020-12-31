Leonard (mouth) scored 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go with seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-105 win over Portland.

Back in action after missing two games due to a mouth laceration, Leonard rewarded fantasy managers will a well-rounded line, leading the team in points, assists and steals. He'll likely continue to rest frequently throughout the season as the Clippers look to keep him in optimal health for the postseason, but Leonard remains one of the best fantasy assets on a per-game basis.