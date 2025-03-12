Leonard provided 29 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Leonard seems to be hitting his stride nicely for the Clippers with the playoffs looming. Over his last nine outings, Leonard has posted averages of 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.4 three-pointers on 45.9 percent shooting from the field. It remains to be seen if Leonard will be rested for Wednesday's game against Miami.