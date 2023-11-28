Leonard posted 31 points (10-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Leonard did his best to prop up the team while Paul George suffered through his worst performance of the season, but it ultimately wasn't enough. The Clippers showed how vulnerable the squad can be when players like George get into foul trouble, as the thin bench is unable to make up for the lost output. Leonard had to play 39 minutes in the loss, and it's a lot of pressure for a player who was a regular back-to-back absence a season ago.