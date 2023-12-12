Leonard accumulated 34 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 132-127 win over Portland.
Leonard has scored 75 points over the past two games, draining nine three-pointers in the process. Few players are as hot as Leonard right now, and he's the primary reason why the Clippers have strung together four straight wins.
