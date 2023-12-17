Leonard ended Saturday's 144-122 victory over the Knicks with 36 points (12-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes.

The Clippers are in sync with seven straight wins, and Leonard's explosive scoring streak is the centerpiece of the team's cohesive performance. They team has the talent to beat anyone in the league when Leonard and Paul George are firing on all cylinders, and the explosive showing from the duo shredded the Knicks. Saturday marked one of the only times that all five of the starting lineup scored in double-digits, which is the kind of support Leonard needs.