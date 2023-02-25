Leonard chipped in 44 points (16-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 46 minutes during Friday's 176-175 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

Leonard's 44 points mark a new season high and he finished just one point shy of his career best, but he's been trending in this direction for a while with some really strong play before the All-Star break. There was also a bit of history made Friday, as this was the second highest scoring game ever with the Clippers and Kings combining for 351 points. Although Sunday's game in Denver is not a back-to-back set, Leonard is a candidate to rest after playing a whopping 46 minutes.