Leonard scored 29 points (10-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 win over the Mavericks.

The reigning Finals MVP remains red hot in the bubble, scoring at least 24 points in all four Clippers games so far. Leonard's surge has helped the team hold onto the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and his postseason track record suggests he isn't going to slow down any time soon.