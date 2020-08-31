Leonard finished with 33 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 victory over the Mavericks.
Leonard put the Clippers on his back once again, carrying them into the second round of the playoffs. With no other Clipper scoring more than 15 points, it was Leonard who once again flexed his playoff muscles. Despite the series victory, the Clippers were far from dominant and they are going to have to lift their game if they are to challenge for this year's title.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Game 6 vs. Dallas postponed•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fourth straight 30-point effort•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 32 in Game 4 loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Puts on a show during Game 3 win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Lights up Mavs in Game 2 loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Posts 29 in wild playoff opener•