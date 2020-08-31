Leonard finished with 33 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 victory over the Mavericks.

Leonard put the Clippers on his back once again, carrying them into the second round of the playoffs. With no other Clipper scoring more than 15 points, it was Leonard who once again flexed his playoff muscles. Despite the series victory, the Clippers were far from dominant and they are going to have to lift their game if they are to challenge for this year's title.