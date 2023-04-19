Leonard closed with 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to Phoenix in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Leonard followed up his stellar Game 1 total with another excellent game despite being double-teamed by the Suns frequently. Although Russell Westbrook's improved play has allowed for another reliable scoring option for the Clippers, Paul George's (knee) absence continues to hamper the team's potential to advance. The Suns are deeper than the Clippers, and Leonard will have a much harder time willing his team through the bracket as he did with the Raptors three years ago.