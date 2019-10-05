Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Practices in full Saturday
Leonard was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The Clippers held Leonard out of Friday's preseason action against the Rockets, but the star forward was back in action during Saturday's practice. It remains to be seen if he'll participate the Clippers' next preseason contest.
