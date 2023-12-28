Leonard (hip) will practice in a limited fashion Thursday, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Leonard has missed the last three games due to a hip injury, but it's encouraging that he'll be able to practice Thursday, even as a partial participant. However, coach Tyronn Lue isn't sure whether Leonard will be able to do contact or 5-on-5 work. Whether he'll be available Friday against Memphis remains to be seen, but the 32-year-old at least appears to be trending in the right direction.