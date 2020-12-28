Leonard (mouth) will practice Monday, but he remains questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

Leonard's mouth laceration is more of a comfort issue as opposed to an actual injury, but the Clippers could opt to play it safe Tuesday as they head into the first half of a back-to-back set. Minnesota will be without Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist), and the Wolves were blown out by the Anthony Davis-less Lakers on Sunday night, so that could also impact coach Ty Lue's decision when it comes to Leonard's status.