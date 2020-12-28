Leonard (mouth) will practice Monday, but he remains questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Leonard's mouth laceration is more of a comfort issue as opposed to an actual injury, but the Clippers could opt to play it safe Tuesday as they head into the first half of a back-to-back set. Minnesota will be without Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist), and the Wolves were blown out by the Anthony Davis-less Lakers on Sunday night, so that could also impact coach Ty Lue's decision when it comes to Leonard's status.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Receives eight stitches•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Heads to locker room•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Generates 26 points in opener•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Plays 22 minutes in loss•