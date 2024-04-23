Leonard (knee) is officially listed as questionable but was present for the Clippers' morning shootaround before Tuesday's Game 2 against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com

Leonard was ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 win, his ninth consecutive absence, but has a chance to return Tuesday. The Clippers will likely decide the veteran's availability closer to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff after seeing how he fares in pregame warmups. If Leonard is ruled out again, expect P.J. Tucker and Amir Coffey to pick up extra minutes.