Leonard (personal) was present at the Clippers' morning shootaround Friday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard is questionable for Friday's matchup after missing Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies for personal reasons, but his presence at the team's shootaround is encouraging. If he's available, Terance Mann will likely retreat to the bench.
