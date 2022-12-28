Leonard finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Raptors.

After sitting out Monday's 142-131 overtime win over Detroit for maintenance purposes, Leonard returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set seemingly without any restrictions. He turned in one of his better all-around lines of the campaign in the process, establishing a new season-high total in assists while also chipping in in both defensive categories. The Clippers won't encounter their next back-to-back set until next Thursday and Friday, so look for Leonard to play in each of the L.A.'s next three contests, beginning with Thursday's matchup with the Celtics.