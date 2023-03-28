Leonard registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 33 minutes Monday in a 124-112 victory versus the Bulls.

Leonard wasn't the team's leading scorer -- that honor surprisingly went to Nicolas Batum -- but the star forward nonetheless finished with 20-plus points for 12th time in his past 13 contests. The exception during that span was Leonard's previous time on the court, when he had to leave the game early after taking an elbow to the face. Leonard showed no lingering effects from that incident against Chicago, as he was efficient for the field and tied for the team lead with seven boards.