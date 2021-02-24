Leonard finished with 32 points (13-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 135-116 win over the Wizards.

Leonard played a team-high 34 minutes in the win and was among a trio of Clippers who tied for a team-best four assists. He also put up his ninth game of 30-plus points this season and pushed his field-goal conversion rate to a superb 51.2 percent on the campaign. Leonard is also shooting 87.0 percent from the free-throw line and posting per-game averages of 27.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals on the season. His lack of any substantial flaws makes him one of fantasy's elite overall performers.