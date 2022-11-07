Coach Ty Lue said Sunday night that Leonard (knee) is "progressing well" but remains without a firm timetable, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Lue doesn't tend to be overly revealing with the media, so it's difficult to asses when exactly Leonard might make his return to the Clippers. For now, Leonard is being limited to individual workouts as the team attempts to alleviate the discomfort in his surgically repaired right knee that's kept him out since Oct. 23. For fantasy managers, it goes without saying that the situation is a near-worst-case scenario. Most managers likely wont have much of a choice but to wait and see how Leonard progresses, as he's a difficult player to attempt to trade at this juncture.