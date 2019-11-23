Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Provides 24 points in win

Leonard provided 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Leonard had an excellent game, translating his efficient scoring and typically strong defense into a plus-11 net rating -- best amongst Clippers' starters. The star forward's battled minor injuries throughout the year but is excelling when on the court and is surpassing his previous career-best averages in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. In 11 games this season, Leonard's averaging 25.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 block in 32.5 minutes.

