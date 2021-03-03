Leonard was pulled from the starting lineup Tuesday against the Celtics but has not been ruled out for the contest, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 29-year-old was penciled in for his usual spot in the starting five, but Reggie Jackson ended up receiving the nod in his place. The Clippers specifically indicated Leonard hasn't been ruled out, though that hardly guarantees he'll be available.
