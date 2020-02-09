Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Puts 29 points past Minnesota

Leonard chipped in with 29 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 142-115 loss at Minnesota.

Leonard continues to be the main scoring threat on the Clippers roster and while he saw his streak of 30-plus point performances come to an end earlier this week, he has routinely hit the 20-point plateau while doing it at a high percentage. The former Raptors star is making 48.5 percent of his shots and 39.8 percent of his three-point attempts since the start of 2020.