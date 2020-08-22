Leonard finished with 36 points (13-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 130-122 victory over the Mavericks.

Leonard put the Clippers on his back as they surged to a 2-1 series lead on Friday. Paul George (11 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals) struggled mightily from the floor, affording Leonard plenty of key looks on the offensive end. He has now scored 100 points in his first three playoff games, continuing to prove himself as a consistent clutch performer.