Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Puts up 19 in critical win
Leonard produced 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 132-103 win over the Nuggets.
Leonard's slight dip in production didn't matter on Friday, as coach Doc Rivers was able to enjoy a fully-healthy roster for only the seventh time this season. A full complement of players takes the pressure off Leonard, and although they'll continue to fight for the best playoff seed possible, it's reasonable to expect some rest days ahead for the All-Star as the playoffs approach.
