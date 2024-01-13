Leonard registered 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 128-119 win over the Grizzlies.

Leonard was efficient from the field in this one, but he didn't limit his contributions to scoring and posted a strong stat line on both ends of the court. The consistency in the two-way play has allowed Leonard to flourish of late, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game since the start of January.