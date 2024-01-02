Leonard (hip) recorded 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Heat.

After missing the previous four games with a left hip injury, Leonard took a bit to get going Monday, but he eventually came through with an efficient, all-around stat line while taking on a normal minutes load in his return to action. He also reached a major milestone in the fourth quarter, when his dunk early in the period gave him 13,000 career points. Provided Leonard didn't experience any setbacks coming out of Monday's contest, he'll likely face no restrictions for the Clippers' next two games Wednesday in Phoenix and Friday in New Orleans, though he could end up sitting one half of a Sunday/Monday back-to-back set versus the Lakers and Suns, respectively.