Leonard amassed 38 points (15-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Leonard began the contest in dominant fashion, racking up 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the highest-scoring first quarter of his career. He unsurprisingly couldn't sustain that torrid pace but still finished with a game-high point total in his best scoring performance of the campaign. Perhaps the most important stat for fantasy managers who roster Leonard is that he played 41 minutes in the second game of a back-to-back set after logging 33 minutes versus Orlando on Tuesday. Leonard has gotten plenty of maintenance days over the past several seasons, but he appears to be fully healthy to begin this campaign and could prove to be a steal at his ADP if the Clippers elect to cut down on his off days moving forward.