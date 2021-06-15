Leonard ended with 31 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-104 victory over the Jazz.
Leonard once again played his heart out for the Clippers, leading them to a relatively comfortable victory in Game 4 against the Jazz. He contributed on both ends of the floor, something that is certainly a calling card for the well-rounded superstar. He sat out the final minutes of the game with what appeared to be a minor injury but at this point, it would seem that was likely a precautionary move.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Posts huge double-double in Game 3•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Plays third fiddle in playoff loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nears triple-double in Game 7•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 45 points•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Efficient double-double in win•