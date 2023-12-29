Leonard (hip) is officially questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Leonard was listed as questionable for the past three games before ultimately getting ruled out, but this time it's a little different. Leonard was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, and it seems like he's starting to turn the corner with his rehab. If he does get the green light to return against Memphis, Amir Coffey will likely head to the bench and Russell Westbrook could lose some steam in fantasy basketball.