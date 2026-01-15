Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game in Toronto, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard has been playing through the ankle issue the past few games, but it hasn't impacted his play all that much, as he's scored a total of 68 points in his past two outings. Check back for another update on Leonard closer to Friday's tip.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drains seven threes in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 35 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will play on minutes restriction•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Still working through ankle issue•