Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (knee) is questionable for Friday's game in Denver, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Leonard has been questionable for the past three games, but he has continued to play through the knee issue. However, if Leonard needs to miss Friday's game, that would create more opportunity for Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller.
