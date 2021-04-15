Leonard (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard has missed the last three games while dealing with right foot soreness but he at least has a chance to return for Friday's contest. If he's able to return, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum could see their workloads decline.
