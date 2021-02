Leonard (lower leg) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Leonard is listed as questionable along with co-star Paul George (toe) as the team gears up for its Friday rematch with the team with the best record in the league. If Leonard is forced to miss his fourth game in a row, Marcus Morris, Lou Williams and Luke Kennard (knee) would be the primary beneficiaries.