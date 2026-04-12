Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Leonard is dealing with a left ankle sprain and could miss the Clippers' regular-season finale. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Bennedict Mathurin, Kobe Sanders and Nicolas Batum would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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