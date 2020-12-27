Leonard (mouth) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 29-year-old received eight stitches in his mouth Friday after being hit in the face by teammate Serge Ibaka, and his status for Sunday's contest remains in question. Leonard appears to have avoided a serious injury despite the ugly-looking incident, though the team figures to remain cautious with only one day between games.