Leonard (knee) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Lakers, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard has missed the past three games for the Clippers, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Thursday evening. If Leonard can return, Kobe Sanders will likely head back to the second unit and there will be fewer minutes available for Nicolas Batum and Jordan Miller.

