Leonard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a left hip contusion, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard hasn't yet missed a game this season, but he's dealing with a hip issue ahead of Thursday's matchup. He's been particularly dominant in recent weeks, averaging 32.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.4 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Thursday, Kobe Brown, Amir Coffey and P.J. Tucker are candidates to see larger roles.