Leonard (hip) is questionable to play Tuesday versus Charlotte, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard is amid a two-game absence due to a left hip bruise. His status will need to be monitored throughout the day Tuesday, but it's possible that the Clippers could proceed with caution and attempt to beat the 7-20 Hornets without Leonard to grant the 32-year-old superstar some extra rest.