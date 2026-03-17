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Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against New Orleans.

This designation isn't much of a surprise, as the Clippers noted after Monday's matchup that Leonard would accompany the team on the road trip, and he's being considered day-to-day. Derrick Jones should be in line for more chances at small forward if Leonard is unable to go Wednesday.

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